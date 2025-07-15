Watch Live: Mike Waltz Testifies at Confirmation Hearing for U.N. Ambassador

Former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a confirmation hearing to become United Nations Ambassador on Tuesday, July 15.

President Donald Trump announced in May that Walz was being nominated for U.N. Ambassador and be replaced in the interim by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as National Security Advisor. The announcement came after Waltz involvement in creating a Signal chat group with Trump cabinet officials and reportedly including a reporter from The Atlantic in the thread.

Also testifying Tuesday are John Arrigo to become Ambassador to Portugal and Christine Toretti to become ambassador to Sweden.