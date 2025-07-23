Russian Military Planes Spotted Flying Near Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that it detected Russian military aircraft flying near the coast of Alaska this week.

The command stated the activity was “not seen as a threat,” but the flights do come in the wake of President Donald Trump’s economic threats against Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The joint U.S. Canada command reported the aircraft were identified in its Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), just outside U.S. airspace, stating in a formal release:

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat. An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security.

However, as Breitbart News recently reported, the flights come after President Trump’s recent threat directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia’s trading partners would face crippling tariffs if it did not end the war with Ukraine in the next couple of months.

CBS News also described the NORAD detection in more alarming terms, reporting that it was “the latest in a string of sightings in recent months.”

The network cited a “handful” of other incidents of Russian aircraft operating near North American air space, including a similar detection in April.

It also noted:

Less than three months earlier, the U.S. and Canada scrambled fighter to follow Russian warplanes seen over the Arctic, in an incident that drew some scrutiny as the region became a source of increasing geopolitical tension. The U.S. military said it later dispatched two F-16 fighter jets from Alaska to Greenland to “forward posture NORAD presence in the Arctic.”

In September of last year, NORAD posted on X footage of a Russian fighter jet buzzing NORAD aircraft near the Alaska coast.

U.S. and Canada closely monitor the ADIZ as a part of national security operations.

“NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions,” the command noted in its release. “NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America.”

NORAD did not identify what type of Russian military aircraft were detected when announcing this week’s incident.

