“The Speedway Slammer” migrant detention facility is coming to Indiana, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday.

“COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country,” Noem announced.

“If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer,” she warned. “Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App.”

Noem has consistently reminded illegal migrants that they still have the option to avoid these detention facilities and self-deport.

“If they self-deport and go home, they can come back legally. We will let them come back,” Noem told reporters ahead of the opening of Alligator Alcatraz.

“If you wait and we bring you to this facility, you don’t ever get to come back to America. You don’t get the chance to come back and be an American again,” she warned.

As detailed in a press release, “The Speedway Slammer” — involving a partnership between DHS and the Indiana Department of Corrections — will increase U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) beds by 1,000.

“The Speedway Slammer will house some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE,” the press release emphasizes, noting that this was made possible by the “big, beautiful bill.”

“This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst,” the release reads.

“We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership,” Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (R) said in a statement.

“Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states,” he added.

This follows the brimming success of Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades, which DHS approved to process, detain, and deport illegal migrants out of the country. It has been open and operational for just over one month.

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, roughly 600 migrants have already been deported from the facility, as Breitbart News reported:

Alligator Alcatraz, the illegal migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, opened roughly one month ago and has since taken in some of the worst of the worst illegal migrants — from an MS-13 member with the nickname “Satan” to an illegal migrant arrested for allegedly cutting the throat of an elderly woman in Key Largo, Florida. … “I don’t think you’ve seen any state in the country work more closely with these federal agencies to fulfill a very key mission, a mandate from the American people after the 2024 election, to get this job done,” DeSantis said during the press conference. “Thus far, we’ve had over 600 that have been deported from Alligator Alcatraz by ICE and that cadence is starting to rapidly increase,” DeSantis explained.

The plans for “The Speedway Slammer” come while Florida prepares to turn Camp Blanding in the northern part of the state into another migrant detention facility.