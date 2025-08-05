At Least 600 Detainees Deported from Alligator Alcatraz

At least 600 detainees have been deported from Alligator Alcatraz, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Alligator Alcatraz, the illegal migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, opened roughly one month ago and has since taken in some of the worst of the worst illegal migrants — from an MS-13 member with the nickname “Satan” to an illegal migrant arrested for allegedly cutting the throat of an elderly woman in Key Largo, Florida.

During a press conference last week, DeSantis confirmed that 600 detainees have since been deported from the facility, which conveniently has a runway making deportations that much easier.

“I don’t think you’ve seen any state in the country work more closely with these federal agencies to fulfill a very key mission, a mandate from the American people after the 2024 election, to get this job done,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

“Thus far, we’ve had over 600 that have been deported from Alligator Alcatraz by ICE and that cadence is starting to rapidly increase,” DeSantis explained.

The governor has continued to shut down critics of the facility, reminding leftists that the individuals sent to Alligator Alcatraz already have an order of removal.

“So people talk about due process, this and that, and obviously, you know, there’s some process. I mean, if you do have a right to be here, then that should matter,” he said, explaining that these migrants have already gone through that process.

“But these guys have already gone through that, so they have that,” he said. “So, if you have an order to be removed, what is the possible objection to the federal government enforcing that removal order?”

“If you don’t think those folks should be sent back, then you basically just want an open border,” he concluded.

The governor has also addressed some of the more ridiculous complaints about the facility, which has air conditioning, a 24/7 medical facility, access to indoor and outdoor recreational yards, legal and clergy support services, and laundry.

“They’re making these claims, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, they’re not — they’re not fed,’” DeSantis said.

“First of all, they’re fed the same that the staff is fed. … It’s not a prison. It’s a deportation processing center. So it is different. But like in Florida prisons, do you think the prisoners get the same meals as the guards?” he asked. “No. Of course not. It’s different.”

“This is — everyone’s the same there,” he said, revealing, “And they were mad that the ham sandwiches weren’t toasted.”

This comes as Florida is rumored to be prepping another detention facility in north Florida, known as Camp Blanding.

“It has a runway,” DeSantis said of the second facility. “I don’t know if it would be as equivalent to Alligator Alcatraz because the runway is not as big.”

“You may be able to move people right out of there. You do have Cecil Field very close to that. So, when we look at this, is it really what makes logistical sense? Again, I’m not creating the Four Seasons for illegal aliens,” the governor said. “I’m not detaining just to detain.”