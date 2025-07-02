The “Alligator Alcatraz” illegal immigrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades has an aluminum structure rated to withstand a high Category 2 hurricane, Florida Division of Emergency Management head Kevin Guthrie outlined on Tuesday as President Donald Trump visited the facility ahead of its grand opening.

Guthrie walked through some crucial specs of the place, flying in the face of critics who suggest it is not a fit facility.

The detention facility, he began, has over 158,000 square feet of housing. And yes — it has 24/7 air conditioning.

“It is a fully aluminum frame structure rated for winds of 110 miles an hour, or a high end Category 2, for those people that don’t think that we’re taking that into consideration. This is Florida,” Guthrie explained, noting that they also have backup generators in place.

“[The] power supply is fully redundant with backup generators in place. We put a staff village here on site with a capacity of 1,000,” he said. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov 30.

Guthrie also said there are hot meals three times a day, along with a 24/7 medical facility and pharmacy as well as “air conditioning, access to indoor and outdoor rec yards, legal and clergy support services, [and] laundry.”

Security includes over 200 security cameras across the facility and over 28,000 feet of barbed wire. Further, there are more than 400 security personnel “to include 200 men and women soldiers and airmen underneath Major General John Haas’s command as the Adjutant General of Florida,” Guthrie said — not to mention that the facility is totally surrounded by the Florida Everglades, itself a natural barrier.

“And it’s all surrounded, as you pointed out, Mr. President, by ten miles of beautiful Florida,” he added.

During a roundtable discussion at the facility, President Donald Trump joked that he would not want to go hiking in the area anytime soon.

“That’s why I said let the press join us on our walk so they can see what’s happening. It’s known as Alligator Alcatraz, which is very appropriate because I looked outside, and that’s not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon,” he joked.

“But very soon, this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet,” Trump continued, adding, “We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation.”

