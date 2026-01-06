Pam Bondi: ‘Nothing off the Table’ on Nicolás Maduro

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday that “nothing is off the table” against deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“They [Maduro and Flores] are in the Southern District of New York right now, and let me tell you, everything else is still on the table, not only with them, but with other defendants who are charged,” Bondi said.

Bondi pointed out that Tren de Aragua leader Hector Rusthenford Guerrero, Maduro’s son Nicolás Maduro Guerra, Venezuelan Interior Minister — and long suspected drug lord — Diosdado Cabello are also charged and stand as co-defendants in the indictment against Maduro.

“The two of them are in New York right now to face justice, but they could face charges other places,” Bondi said. “Nothing else, nothing is off the table, Sean. These people must remain behind bars.”

“They are responsible for the loss of so many lives. These aren’t street-level drug dealers, they are narco-traffickers,” she stressed.

The Attorney General referred to the U.S. law enforcement action that led to the successful capture and extradition of Maduro and Flores to the United States, describing the U.S. military’s actions as “flawless” and “amazing.”

“Our military pulled off a flawless execution of that, it was amazing,” Bondi said. “America and the Western Hemisphere is safer tonight.”

Bondi explained that Maduro and Flores are charged with “directing the murders, kidnappings, assaults of anyone who stood in their way, and also anyone who tried to stop their drug business.” The dictator, she further explained, is also charge with bringing “tons of drugs” into America and working with not only Tren de Aragua, but with Mexican, Colombian, and Venezuelan drug cartels.

“We know that this monster released countless defendants, prisons, insane asylums into our country, it’s not just about the drugs.

Bondi emphasized that President Donald Trump saved thousands of countless lives from the drug trade, and protected Americans from the Tren de Aragua members who Maduro let into the country.

“Look at Laken Riley, look at Claretha Daniels, look at Jocelyn Nungaray. All of them killed by TdA members. It’s horrific, and it is going to stop,” Bondi said.

“Donald Trump said he will make America safe again and he stood by his words thanks to the help of Secretary Rubio, our intelligence community, and our great men and women in the military,” she continued.

Maduro pleaded “not guilty” on Monday, and claimed that he is a “decent man” and who is still the “President” of Venezuela.