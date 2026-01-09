Trump: No ‘Second Wave of Attacks’ on Venezuela for ‘Seeking Peace’

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he has “cancelled” what he called an “expected second Wave of Attacks” against Venezuela because its leaders were cooperating with the U.S.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace,’” Trump wrote in a predawn Truth Social post. “This is a very important and smart gesture. “

He continued:

The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes.

He noted that he will meet with oil executives on Friday.

“At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House,” he continued in the post. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

He signed, off, “President DJT.”

The president’s Truth Social statement follows on the heels of his order that led to what the White House has called a “law enforcement” operation to arrest former president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on charges of drug trafficking.

The risky and daring operation involved a military assault and the use of special forces to extract the couple from their safe house in the middle of a Venezuelan military base. No U.S. troops were killed in the assault. Venezuela claimed 100 of its people were killed, including 32 Cuban military and police officers assigned to protect Maduro and Flores.

Based on his posts, President Trump appears to be getting what he wants from the South American country, though many of the leaders and officials from the Maduro regime remain in place, including former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who is now acting president.

Earlier this week, Trump also announced that Venezuela was going to be buying American goods, writing on Truth Social:

I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities.

The president concluded, “In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner — A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true-crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.