Singham-Funded, China-Linked U.S. Leftist Agitators Make ‘Solidarity’ Trip to Cuba

A delegation of The People’s Forum, a far-left organization linked with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda efforts, visited Cuba this week to express “solidarity” with the Cuban communist Castro regime against the United States.

As the Breitbart News Foundation (BNF) reported in October, the People’s Forum is one of the organizations that tech billionaire and leftist agitator Neville Roy Singham has donated millions of dollars to alongside his wife, Codepink co-founder Jodie Evans.

Chinese government records reviewed by BNF detail Singham’s deep, extensive ties with the Chinese regime. Both the People’s Forum and Codepink have received millions of dollars’ worth of funding for years. These organizations were at the forefront of the anti-Israel and pro-Hamas wave of protests across U.S. university campuses in the months following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

A BNF report published in February revealed that Singham’s ties to China were even closer than previously reported, detailing the link between Star Stream, a Shanghai-based consulting firm founded by Singham, and Maku, a Chinese media firm that specializes in pro-CCP propaganda.

Manolo De Los Santos, the People’s Forum’s executive director and one of the organization’s most publicly visible members, revealed on social media that he met with the Castro regime’s figurehead “president” Miguel Díaz-Canel to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the regime official.

“Trump’s extreme fuel blockade is a brutal act of economic warfare and we refuse to be silent bystanders. We are comrades with the Cuban people in the fight to dismantle it,” De Los Santos wrote.

On Tuesday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry published photos of the “International Assembly of the Peoples,” a group of pro-regime international leftists that visited Havana to express their support of the ailing communist regime. De Los Santos is seen in one of the photos published by the Ministry.

De Los Santos, who the New York Post described as the “mouthpiece” of the People’s Forum, is widely known for his deep, close ties with the Cuban communist regime and has an extensive record of past meetings with Díaz-Canel and other regime officials. In a 2015 interview, De Los Santos detailed that he first visited Cuba in 2006 though Pastors for Peace, part of a coalition of pro-Castro regime organizations in the United States. De Los Santos has an extensive record of engaging in communist, pro-Cuban regime initiatives. Most recently, his name appears as one of the signatories in “Let Cuba Live,” an anti-Trump campaign launched in February alongside Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, among others.

A report published by the outlet ADN America in 2024 indicated that members of the People’s Forum who participated in that year’s pro-Hamas protests on U.S. campuses received training and support from communist Cuba. De Los Santos was identified as playing a role in the April 2024 storming of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall.

ADN America detailed at the time that De Los Santos conducted Marxist-driven liberation theology studies at Cuba’s Matanzas Evangelical Seminary.

Speaking to The Daily Signal on Thursday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called for an immediate investigation into the anti-U.S. leftist networks organizing protests against the United States and President Trump’s efforts against the Iranian Islamic Regime — including the People’s Forum and Codepink. Roy emphasized that the network is “very clearly operating unlawfully in terms of their engagement with foreign interests.”

“That this group would openly meet with Cuba tells you how urgent it is for the administration and state law enforcement entities, including attorneys general, to immediately investigate these groups and the myriad other groups that are clearly acting against our national security interests,” Roy said.

“They’re on the side of Iran, they’re on the side of Cuba, they’re on the side of anything opposing America, and they’re operating within our framework in our country,” he added. “The fact that they’re openly going and engaging and sitting down with Cuba … it just tells you how coordinated the entire network is.”

On Wednesday, the People’s Forum announced that it is planning to send a 40-member delegation to Cuba in support of the Cuban regime. Its members, the group detailed, will also form part of the “Nuestra America Convoy,” a leftist initiative that claims it will send “humanitarian aid” to Cuba on March 21.

In addition to his extensive support of the Cuban communist regime, De Los Santos is known for his open support for the rogue Cubans’ ideological protégé: Venezuela’s socialist regime and dictator Nicolás Maduro. On Thursday, De Los Santos published an opinion piece titled, “Tactical Retreats: Why Venezuela’s Revolution Still Stands” in which he condemned America for “Operation Absolute Resolve,” the military operation ordered by President Donald Trump that resulted in the arrest of dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas.

De Los Santos published the piece in English in the outlet People’s Dispatch, with a Spanish translation published by the left-wing propaganda network Telesur. He claimed that Venezuela’s new collaboration with the United States in oil and other areas is allegedly part of a “ransom, paid to secure the lives of the Venezuelan people and the socialist state.”

“When the correlation of forces shifts, and it will shift, Venezuela will fight to reclaim what imperialism has temporarily extracted,” De Los Santos claimed. “The point is not to die for the revolution, but to live and make the revolution.”

Reports published in January indicated that De Los Santos was behind a series of socialist pro-Maduro protests in New York demanding the immediate release of the deposed dictator. For years, the brutally repressive dictator was wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges. Maduro and his wife are presently at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn and are expected to appear before the court for a hearing on March 26.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.