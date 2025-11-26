Promise Kept: Argentina Completing Israel Embassy Move to Jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told the Argentina-based outlet Infobae the South American nation will finish moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by May, 2026.

Sa’ar is presently in Argentina at the tail-end of a whirlwind tour that began on Monday with a visit to Paraguay, where he met with conservative President Santiago Peña and denounced before the nation’s Parliament the links between Venezuela’s socialist Maduro regime with Iran and the terrorist groups Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

The Israeli Minister arrived in Argentina on Tuesday for a two-day visit that included a meeting with President Javier Milei and a participation in different events.

Speaking at the Argentine-Israeli Economic Forum in Buenos Aires on Tuesday evening, Sa’ar and his Argentine counterpart Pablo Quirno confirmed that Argentina will finish moving its embassy to Jerusalem next year, with President Javier Milei leading Argentina’s delegation at the ceremony. Sa’ar told Infobae, “Let’s hope it will be in April or May, with God’s help.”

“We are going to work, following an invitation I received from the foreign minister this morning, to visit Israel in February 2026. We are also working on a new official visit by the president, during which we will complete the move of the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem,” Foreign Minister Quirno said.

“Minister, we look forward to your visit to Israel in February. I hope that we can make progress in these three months and then contribute to making it a successful visit. In addition, President Milei will inaugurate the new embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of David,” Sa’ar responded.

Upon taking office in December 2023, President Milei immediately spearheaded a “realignment” of Argentina’s foreign policy with the United States and Israel as its top allies — ending nearly two decades of socialist foreign policies that pushed the country towards China, Russia, Iran, and the authoritarian regimes of Cuba and Venezuela.

Milei first formally announced Argentina would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his June address to the Knesset, following a trend set by President Trump who, during his first term, recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy there in 2018.

Sa’ar described the relationship between both countries as “extraordinary” and recounted during his participation at the Economic Forum that his grandfather David moved to Argentina about 100 years ago and became a prosperous businessman despite arriving without resources.

“Argentina has stood firmly by Israel during our darkest hours over the past two years. This will not be forgotten. Argentina has been and continues to be a reliable partner on the right side of history. We believe in Argentina under the leadership of President Milei. We believe in its bright future,” Sa’ar said, and stressed that Israel aims to “drastically” increase investment in Argentina.

Sa’ar is scheduled to speak at an event marking the 90th anniversary of the Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations (DAIA) and in commemorative events in remembrance of the victims of Hezbollah’s two terrorist attacks in the 1990s against Jewish targets in Buenos Aires.