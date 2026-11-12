Active shooter barricaded after shooting 5 people in Washington, D.C.

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Police responded to alerts of an active shooter near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning where five people were shot.

One person has been confirmed dead and at least four more are injured. The suspected shooter has barricaded themselves in an apartment building. Police said victims were shot in the 15th and P streets NW area, which was reported at about 8 a.m. EST.

The severity of the conditions of those who were injured has not been made public.

Brooke Pinto, a member of the D.C. city council, posted on social media that the shooting took place “at and outside” the Vida Fitness gym. She and the police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Several area schools have gone on alert, keeping all students and staff inside the buildings.

Multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies are responding to the incident, including the FBI Washington Field Office, ATF Washington, D.C., Metro Transit Police, special police, Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard.

Police have closed off roads around the area, blocking westbound lanes on Constitution Ave. Northwest at 15th St, and 14th and 15th streets at P, R and S streets Northwest.