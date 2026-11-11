Chase, Jefferson lead Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 11 (UPI) — Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10.
CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice and Parker Washington are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.
Players from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on bye in Week 10, were removed from my rankings.
Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 10 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here.
Week 10 wide receiver rankings
1. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at GB
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at LV
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. NE
6. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at CLE
7. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. WAS
8. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL
10. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
11. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC
12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
13. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills at NYJ
14. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. KC
15. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. DET
16. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. NE
17. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
18. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU
19. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
20. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
21. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF
22. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers at NO
23. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers at NO
24. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at CLE
25. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
26. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
27. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders at NYG
28. Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
29. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU
30. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders at NYG
31. Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers at DAL
32. Wan’Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
33. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
34. Efton Chism III, New England Patriots vs. DET
35. Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL
36. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills at NYJ
37. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins at IND
38. Malachi Fields, New York Giants vs. WAS
39. Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets vs. BUF
40. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets vs. BUF
41. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. SEA
42. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at GB
43. Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans at CLE
44. Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers at DAL
45. Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers at BAL
46. Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers at DAL
47. Mack Hollins, New England Patriots vs. DET
48. Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
49. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
50. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams at ARI
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