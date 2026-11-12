‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer brings fantasy novel to life

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of the new film Children of Blood and Bone.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris and Amandla Stenberg.

Children of Blood and Bone is a fantasy film based on the Tomi Adeyemi novel. The story takes place in Orïsha, a fictional world where non-magic users, known as kosidán, oppress those with magical abilities, known as divîners.

Mbedu stars as Zélie, a young divîner who goes on “a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people,” with the help of Tzain (Tosin Cole), her brother, and Prince Anan (Damson Idris) and Princess Amari (Amandla Stenberg), the children of the oppressive King Saran (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Other cast members include Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Regina King, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

Children of Blood and Bone is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the script with Adeyemi. The film opens in theaters Jan. 15, 2027.