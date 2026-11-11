Daughter helps N.C. man pick $100,000-winning Powerball numbers

Nov. 11 (UPI) — A North Carolina man scored a $100,000 lottery prize using a set of Powerball numbers that his daughter helped him choose.

Wendell resident Alvester Perry told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his adult daughter, who has special needs, have a tradition of picking lottery numbers together.

Their ticket for the Nov. 4 drawing, purchased from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell, matched four white balls and the Powerball, earning a $100,000 prize.

Perry said some of his prize money will go toward paying off his family’s home, and the rest will be set aside for his daughter’s future.