Daughter helps N.C. man pick $100,000-winning Powerball numbers

Nov. 11 (UPI) — A North Carolina man scored a $100,000 lottery prize using a set of Powerball numbers that his daughter helped him choose.
Wendell resident Alvester Perry told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his adult daughter, who has special needs, have a tradition of picking lottery numbers together.
Their ticket for the Nov. 4 drawing, purchased from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell, matched four white balls and the Powerball, earning a $100,000 prize.
Perry said some of his prize money will go toward paying off his family’s home, and the rest will be set aside for his daughter’s future.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.