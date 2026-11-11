‘Emily in Paris’ looks back, to the future in final season teaser

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 6.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show’s sixth and final season Wednesday featuring Lily Collins.

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy-drama series starring Collins as the title character, Emily Cooper, a young American woman who experiences life and love after moving to Paris for a marketing job.

The Season 6 teaser looks back at Emily’s time in Paris, from her love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat), to her later romances with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

The preview also looks ahead to Emily and her friend Mindy (Ashley Park) traveling to Greece, where they are surprised to run into Gabriel (Bravo).

Emily in Paris is created by Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Star. Season 6 will premiere on Netflix Dec. 24 on Christmas Eve.