Grant Wilson throws 2 TD passes, No. 6 Indiana beats No. 15 USC 27-13

Grant Wilson threw two touchdown passes in his first start for No. 6 Indiana, Khobie Martin scored on a 1-yard run and the Hoosiers had two late interceptions to preserve a crucial 27-13 victory over No. 15 USC on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grant Wilson threw two touchdown passes in his first start for No. 6 Indiana, Khobie Martin scored on a 1-yard run and the Hoosiers had two late interceptions to preserve a crucial 27-13 victory over No. 15 USC on Saturday.

The victory helps Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) solidify its postseason resume after falling five spots in this week’s playoff rankings. Indiana has won three straight since losing to then-No. 2 Ohio State, and this time they did it with Wilson filling in for Josh Hoover. Coach Curt Cignetti said Hoover was healthy but he went with Wilson anyway.

Wilson had an up-and-down day, finishing 17 of 27 for 305 yards and one interception. Lee Beebe Jr. had 16 carries for 71 yards while Martin had 10 carries for 70 yards and the tiebreaking score with 2:39 left in the third quarter. Charlie Becker added a 42-yard TD catch with 3:30 left, making 27-13.

The Trojans (7-3, 4-3, No. 18) needed a victory to keep their playoff — and Big Ten title hopes alive, but only scored one TD in five red-zone trips. Jayden Maiava was 26 of 42 for 311 yards and one TD but was picked off three times — twice in the fourth quarter, one of those inside the Hoosiers’ 5. Trent Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards.

Wilson started fast with a 47-yard pass to Shazz Preston on Indiana’s third play before cashing in with a 13-yard TD pass to Brock Schott for a 7-0 lead.

USC answered with a 29-yard field goal and then the offenses bogged down until Indiana capitalized on Maiava’s interception with a 21-yard field goal to make it 10-3 with 1:45 left in the first half.

But just when it seemed Indiana might extend, Deven Bryant picked off Wilson, Maiava hooked up with Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on a 51-yard pass and Zacharyus Williams on a 7-yard TD pass to tie the score at 10.

The teams opened the second half by trading short field goals after driving inside one another’s 10. That made it 13-13 with 4:27 left in the third.

Martin’s 1-yard score came one play after a replay review denied him a 38-yard TD run and Becker’s score — and the two interceptions — sealed it.

The takeaway

USC: Coach Lincoln Riley keeps hearing about his record against ranked opponents on the road. And the Trojans certainly could have changed those numbers Saturday. But their struggles against Indiana’s stingy defense has left Riley at 1-8 on road against Top 25 foes.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have struggled offensively in five straight games but somehow they keep finding ways to win. It keeps alive their hopes of repeating as Big Ten champs and, yes, as national champions, too.

No problem

USC avoided any travel issues Friday because the team plane was already in the air when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours, disrupting travel plans for professional and college teams across the country.

It wasn’t just the Trojans’ football team, either. The school band also arrived on time and paraded through the Memorial Stadium parking lots long before kickoff, extending its streak of appearing at 490 consecutive games since 1987.

Up next

USC: Hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Indiana: At Washington next Saturday.

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