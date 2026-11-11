‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff casts first lead: Karla Souza

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Karla Souza has landed a lead role in the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series.

The Wrap reported Wednesday that Souza, 40, will reunite with Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder creator Shonda Rhimes on the untitled show.

Souza played Laurel Castillo on How to Get Away with Murder, and is also known for portraying Marina on Home Economics.

Deadline confirmed Souza’s casting and said the actress will play Carolina “Lina” Hall, “a haunted and cynical doctor” who runs a rural medical center in West Texas.

The spinoff is created by Rhimes and Meg Marinis, who also serves as showrunner.

Originally announced at ABC in May, the series was initially launch during the 2026-2027 broadcast season but was delayed a year after failing to receive a California TV tax credit, according to Variety.

The original Grey’s Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., is in its 23rd season on ABC. The show inspired the previous spinoffs Private Practice and Station 19.