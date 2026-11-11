New York City building collapse traps people in rubble

A New York City building has collapsed, and the fire department says people are trapped in the rubble.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City building collapsed Wednesday, and people were trapped in the rubble, the fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the three-story structure in Brooklyn around 4 p.m. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, with a group homing in on one area and appearing to use a saw to cut through the wreckage.

The collapse happened in an area where construction had been occurring.

The aerial videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher.