Peyton List, Milo Manheim returning for ‘School Spirits’ S4

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Peyton List, Milo Manheim and Jennifer Tilly are returning for the fourth season of the supernatural drama, School Spirits.

Also coming back are cast members Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot and Maria Dizzia.

Guest stars will include Christian Weissmann, Clara Alexandrova, Katharine Isabelle and Briana Buckmaster.

Filming is currently underway on the series about ghosts from different generations haunting a high school.

No premiere date has been set for the show’s return to Paramount+