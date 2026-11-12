Alleged D.C. Shooter Was Emergency Room Doctor Frustrated Over Black Mold in His Apartment

Thursday’s alleged Washington, DC shooter has been identified as an emergency room doctor embroiled in a lawsuit against his Homeowners’ Association (HOA) over repairs and delays tied to black mold.

The New York Post reported that the doctor “sued Metropole Condominium Association in March 2025, alleging that repairs to the building, which involved it being surrounded by scaffolding and drapes, led to mold festering in his home.”

NBC 4 noted police indicated the doctor allegedly used a handgun to shoot five people Thursday morning, one of whom succumbed to their wounds.

Breitbart News reported D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto indicated the shooting occurred “at and outside” the Vida Fitness gym. The first victim — the one who is deceased — was shot inside the gym and the other four were shot outside.

The doctor then returned to his seventh floor apartment where he barricaded himself for roughly an hour before taking his own life.

During a 10:30 a.m. presser on Thursday, FOX 5 DC pointed out the Metropolitan Police Department indicated the doctor barricaded himself in the apartment, after which law enforcement negotiators made contact with him and tried to get him to surrender. As negotiators were communicating with the doctor they heard a gunshot. Police made entry after the gunshot and found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted wound.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.