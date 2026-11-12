Rep. Lou Correa says he’s recovering from emergency open-heart surgery

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Rep. Lou Correa said he was recovering from emergency open-heart surgery performed Tuesday in Orange County.

The California Democrat said in a statement Wednesday that the surgery “went well, and I am now recovering.”

“When medically cleared, I’ll return to Washington, D.C., and continue fighting for Orange County,” he said.

“I’ll continue working from the district alongside my team to serve our constituents.”

The Orange County Register reported that Correa had suffered a heart attack over the weekend.

Correa announced Monday that he would be missing for House votes as he was to undergo “a medical procedure,” saying in a statement that on his doctor’s advice, he will avoid travel until he is medically cleared.

Correa was among the 11 Democrats who missed Tuesday’s House vote to refer articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. With the Democrats missing, Republicans were able to squash the resolution in a 211-204 vote.

Online, Correa said that he “vehemently” supported impeaching Hegseth.

“Hegseth has dragged us into another endless war. He has fired experienced generals who disagree with him and the president. And under his leadership, the military has blatantly discriminated against women, LGBTQ+ service members and others,” Correa said.

“Our troops deserve a secretary of defense who puts their safety first and honors our Constitution.”