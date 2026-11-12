Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico over migrant caravans

Nov. 12 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would double tariffs on Mexico unless the country’s government stops migrant caravans traveling toward the United States.

Trump alleged foreign governments were facilitating illegal immigration following Republican losses in the midterm elections.

“Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There will be no leniency!”

The U.S. president has repeatedly used tariffs as leverage against Mexico in disputes over immigration and border security.

He claimed large groups of migrants were organizing in Mexico and preparing to travel north, linking the developments to Democratic victories in last week’s elections.

“Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms – I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT – the INVASION of our Country is taking place again,” Trump wrote.

He said his administration would not tolerate the movement of migrants toward the border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Thursday that two migrant caravans were traveling through southern Mexico but said authorities were providing humanitarian assistance and information about U.S. immigration restrictions.

One group, initially numbering approximately 600 people, had dwindled to about 100 following interventions by Mexican authorities, Sheinbaum said.

The second group, consisting of migrants from Honduras, was receiving similar assistance.

Sheinbaum said no migrant caravan had reached Mexico’s northern border since Trump returned to the White House.

Approximately 1,500 migrants, including families with young children, departed Tapachula near the Guatemalan border Tuesday. The migrants were reportedly traveling toward Mexico City to request assistance from the federal government.

Trump’s warning comes two weeks after the U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions targeting more than 15 people accused of organizing or facilitating migrant caravans.

Washington said it identified individuals recruiting and directing large groups of migrants through Central America and Mexico toward the U.S. border.