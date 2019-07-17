GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson Rushed to Hospital After Fall

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) was hospitalized on Wednesday after falling in his apartment in Washington, D.C.

“Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after falling in his apartment and suffering four fractured ribs,” Maddox said in a statement. “He is in pain, but resting and doing well. Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”