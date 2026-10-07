The issue of abortion belongs in Democrats’ messaging on affordability, a pro-abortion, feminist writer told Vox, a far-left online news website.

“We’ve had a bunch of Democrats on the show, and they all basically argue that the party in 2024 was too focused on kind of social cultural issues, and they had to reposition themselves to economic issues,” Vox editorial director and host of the show America, Actually! Astead Herndon said. “I’m sure you know where this question is going. In the affordability framework that they’re kind of presenting, it does seem as if abortion is outside of that prism. Like, help me, tell me why that’s wrong. Like it would seem as if you’re arguing this is a kitchen table issue. This is just as much of a tangible issue as others. Why is that?”

Jessica Valenti, a feminist writer and creator of the Substack “Abortion, Every Day,” called abortion “an affordability issue,” and contended that “you’d be hard pressed to find something more important to your financial life than whether or not to have a child, than whether or not that you’re gonna be forced into pregnancy, or not even just forced into pregnancy, but forced into massive medical debt because your pregnancy goes wrong and you can’t get an abortion.”

“And then you’re in real medical trouble and you go septic or you lose an organ, right? Like, there’s a million ways that that works. But I also think that this issue reaches so far beyond individual people. Like you’re looking at states like Idaho, which has lost a third of its OB-GYNs. Maternity wards are shuttering. Some women have to travel hours and hours just to give birth, right? And so I don’t see how this is not a kitchen table issue when you talk about it,” Valenti said.

“Voters understand it when you are actually talking about it, and you’re bringing it up. If you’re not bringing it up, then of course not,” she added.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) similarly pitched abortion as an economic issue earlier this month in a speech at the Human Rights Campaign 2026 National Dinner.

“During my reelection campaign, I heard some version of, ‘You should spend less time talking about abortion and more time talking about the economy.’ My response was always the same: if you don’t think abortion is about the economy, then you probably don’t have a uterus,” Whitmer remarked. “Fundamental freedoms are not some magic language that just exists on paper. They’re about your power to make decisions about your own life, to choose how and when to start a family.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.