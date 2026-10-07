Huckabee: Hamas Hasn’t Done Anything to Disarm, ‘Trump Brought Them to the Table, and Then They Have Ignored Every Bit’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that Hamas hasn’t done anything to disarm despite agreeing to do so, and stated that “President Trump brought them to the table, and then they have ignored every bit of it. And they continue to fight and try to kill and kidnap Israelis, even while they’re cornered in Gaza.”

Huckabee said, “[T]he president has put together a very, very solid plan. He’s established the Board of Peace. This could be moving forward. It could be moving forward progressively. But the only reason that there’s any slowdown is because of Hamas. They agreed that they would disarm. You know how many bullets they’ve given up? None. How many bombs? None. How many rifles, pistols? Zero. They’ve given up nothing.”

He continued, “They promised they would. President Trump brought them to the table, and then they have ignored every bit of it. And they continue to fight and try to kill and kidnap Israelis, even while they’re cornered in Gaza. It’s the part of the story that I hope people will fully begin to understand.”

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