Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 19: CreatiVets and Standing One’s Ground with Guests Richard Casper and James Moore

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow speaks with Richard Casper, the co-founder and executive director of CreatiVets, an organization that heals military veterans with music. Casper explains how negative memories can turn positive through songwriting. Then, University of Southern California Professor James Moore joins Alex after making national news because of his steadfast refusal to take down a Blue Lives Matter flag outside his office door in the face of an unrelenting cancel culture we find ourselves in today.

