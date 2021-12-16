Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 33: Pelosi’s Crime Blame, DeSantis Fights Woke Police, Guest: John Carney

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson guest hosts today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast. His first topic of discussion is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) giving President Biden a day of rest. Pelosi now claims that bad law/bad policy is the reason for the recent crime wave across the country. The establishment media and Hollywood have been lying to us for years (or telling us not to believe our lyin’ eyes) about the crime in Democrat-run cities. Jerome also highlights Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ introduction of the Stop WOKE Act, which will protect employees and students in the Sunshine State from being forced to undergo Critical Race Theory training at their workplace or in the classroom. Our featured guest today is Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney, who explains why rising inflation is hitting poor Americans the hardest.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

