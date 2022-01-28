Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 61: Joe Rogan vs. WHO/White House/Woke Celebs, Ukraine Fake News Exposed, Guests: Emily Jashinsky on Culture, Mike Cernovich on Jan. 6th

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow breaks down the quickly escalating efforts to de-platform Joe Rogan from Spotify. First was Neil Young targeting Rogan, now it’s the White House and the World Health Organization. We then have explosive audio from CNN – quickly memory-holed – which confirms (if true) our reporting at Breitbart News that Ukraine does not think Russia will try to sack Kiev any day now. This is despite panic and alarmism from President Big Joey. So, why is the president doing that? Possibly because the economy is still mostly stumbling along, the border is still in crisis, and there is a massive crime wave in many of our cities. We give you all the headlines, plus some more details from Peter Schweizer’s new book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, which is a runaway hit. We have two guests today. First up is The Federalist’s culture writer Emily Jashinsky, who joins Alex to discuss a wide range of topics from censorship to the state of the entertainment industry and where the right goes from here as people increasingly tune out woke Hollywood. Then, Mike Cernovich returns to the podcast to discuss what he thinks is a winning strategy for the January 6th defendants, as well as his take on the current political trends.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

