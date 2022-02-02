Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 64: Fighting the Corporate Media Bailout with Guests Rep. Jim Jordan, Sen. Marsha Blackburn

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow discusses the suspension of “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who has insisted in the past that she is in fact Jewish and who is now in the process of getting canceled for making insensitive comments about the Holocaust. Whoopi is a very odd person, and what she said was dumb, but does she need to be fired for this? Alex breaks it down. Speaking of cancellation, the Joe Rogan cancel mob is in overdrive. With blood in the water, the White House and other musical artists are in full witch hunt mode, trying to brand the Spotify podcaster and comic with a scarlet letter “M” for misinformation. He’s in trouble here, and he probably lost some street cred by lightly caving to the mob. Plus, the world community is thrilled with China in the run-up to the Genocide Games in Beijing, Tom Brady retires from the NFL, AOC retires from Twitter (then immediately un-retires to tweet trash talk at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin), and Los Angeles’ weak-on-crime District Attorney George Gascón hits a shocking new low. Our guests today are Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), both of whom talk about the JCPA media cartel bill which would be a huge bailout for the corporate media that has failed us all.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.