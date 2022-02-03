Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 65: Victory for Real News: Zucker Out at CNN, Bad Day for Media Cartel; John Nolte and J.D. Vance Take on the MSM and CCP

It is media mayhem day on today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast. Host Alex Marlow reports all the details on the ouster of Jeff Zucker from CNN. Was it really that big of a deal that he was in a consensual relationship with one of his vice presidents? It’s not a great look, of course; but CNN has let their own staff get away with worse. What gives? Perhaps there is something else going on – like horrible ratings and flagging reputation? The JCPA media cartel bill was scrutinized via a Capitol Hill hearing yesterday. It is being sold to the public as a bill that takes on Big Tech and supports local journalism. However, it’s a mere nuisance to Big Tech (at best) and will do next to nothing to help local journalism. But it will certainly be devastating to independent media.

Also on today’s episode, Alex discusses NBC hiring the single worst talking head in the history of punditry. And we’re supposed to be convinced these people care about ratings? And ESPN is propping up an American skiing champion who is going for gold in Beijing – as a member of the CCP’s Olympic squad. Disgraceful, but hardly shocking.

We have two guests today. First up is John Nolte, Alex’s actual godfather and a senior writer for Breitbart News, who explains CNN’s decline in the Jeff Zucker era and offers his thoughts on the Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Rogan cancellation efforts.

J.D. Vance, the Ohio Senate candidate and author of Hillbilly Elegy, is our second guest. He is a top foe of the Big Tech elite and explains why he still opposes the JCPA bill. Also, he discusses some solutions for Americans who want to chip away at the power and influence of the American oligarchy.

