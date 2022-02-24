Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 80: Russia Invades Ukraine, Fallout for Big Joey, Guest: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is underway, and the establishment media is feeding us “sobering” images of missiles, helicopters, tanks, and troops heading west toward Ukraine’s major urban areas where they will seemingly strangle the country into submission. But what will the U.S. response be? What about NATO’s? The UN’s? Is Taiwan next? Is this a new world order? Is the establishment media culpable? Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson explains how we got here. Our first guest is Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who offers her take on the initial war moves by Russia. Our second guest is Ivan Andarza of Hispanic Republicans of Texas, who gives a status report on the political and election news in Texas and what November could look like from the Hispanic community’s standpoint.

