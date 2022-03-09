Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 89: Joey-Come-Lately, Biden Finally Halts Russian Oil, Guest: Emma-Jo Morris

President Biden has finally announced that he’s halting Russian oil imports, but he doesn’t seem to care about your pain at the pump. Although he accurately predicts that this action will cause gas prices to rise, he still refuses to ramp up domestic energy production. Anything to keep the Green New Dealers happy. Remember, three years ago, Joey declared that he wanted to end the use of fossil fuels. Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, has all the details. Our guest today is Breitbart’s Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris who discusses her continuing investigation into the nation’s leading accreditation association for private schools—the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)—instructing educators to adopt a race-essentialist and cultural Marxist curriculum for children as young as five years old. Plus, Emma-Jo and Jerome talk about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takedown of a TV reporter after the reporter peddled fake news about Florida’s parental rights bill, which leftists have mischaracterized as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

