Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 91: Juicy Gets His Justice, DeSantis vs. Disney Continues, Guest: Jessica Vaughan

Jussie “Juicy” Smollett is going to jail but still claims his innocence in court. Plus, in a meeting with the DNC, Big Joey said that his administration and the Democratic Party have a record to be proud of. Has he seen the price of gas? And we have more details on the continuing battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Disney. Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, breaks it all down. Our guest today is Jessica Vaughan of the Center for Immigration Studies, who talks about a GOP success in appropriations, migrants overwhelming the border, and Biden’s decision to drop travel restrictions which could make the migrant crisis even worse.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.