Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 92: Biden’s CDC Ends Trump-Era Deportation Policy, Beto Says No to CRT, Guest: James O’Keefe

Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, discusses the decision by the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end a COVID-related deportation policy enacted during the Trump administration. Plus, would you believe the masking of school kids continues? It does, Jerome explains. Also, Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke says no to Critical Race Theory in schools. He doesn’t want your guns anymore, and now he’s anti-CRT. What’s going on? Our guest today is Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe.

