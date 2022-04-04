Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 106: Happy Monday! Now Brace for a Recession; Guests: Charlie Hurt, London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast by getting you caught up on all the news from the weekend, especially the fallout from President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’ll be lifting the Title 42 border restrictions that were designed to protect us from coronavirus. Even some Democrats think this move is nuts. Also, another radical position from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been revealed, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) is running for Congress, Secretary of State Tony Blinken is hanging out with U2’s Bono, Ukraine seems to have the upper hand over Russia in the ongoing war (for now), and there’s more evidence a recession may be coming. We have two guests on today’s podcast. First, Breitbart’s London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane discusses Viktor Orban’s landslide victory in this weekend’s Hungarian elections. And then, fan favorite, Fox News personality, and Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt gives his take on the news of the day.

