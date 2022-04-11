Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 111: Trump Endorses Dr. Oz, Musk Off Twitter Board; Guest: David Mamet

Host Alex Marlow breaks down the latest news, including President Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz, Elon Musk backing off Twitter’s board, the latest trans hysteria, the chaos at our border, France’s presidential election, and Big Joey’s latest effort to dis-unify the country. Our guest today is the legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet who discusses his new book Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch, which is a series of essays on history, religion, art, and the state of America today.

