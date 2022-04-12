Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 113: Ghost Guns, Woke Monsters, and a Zombie Virus; Guests: Frances Martel, Brandon Darby

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with an unfortunate report that coronavirus restrictions are coming back in our cities even though they’re being removed at our border. Plus, Elon Musk is the star of a new Chinese propaganda campaign; his tech is the key to their space program and perhaps other things. Then, Alex may have cracked the code that explains why Disney is going so woke when it comes to grooming children into the trans cult. And then, he reports a shocking slate of headlines that confirm that our nation’s woke panic is accelerating. And finally, Alex addresses the Biden administration’s new obsession – “ghost guns.” He explains what they are, why President Biden is focused on them (because it gets Democrats off the hook for their crime waves), and why you should care (or actually why you shouldn’t care). Our first guest today is Breitbart News’ World Editor Frances Martel. Come for her news and analysis on the world, stay for a session of roasting of Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is vying to be the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Pennsylvania. Then, Breitbart’s Border and Cartel Chronicles Director Brandon Darby gives us the latest details on the illegal immigration surge at our southern border. Spoiler alert: things aren’t going well for the side that believes in borders.

