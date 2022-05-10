Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 132: Pathetic (And Illegal) Abortion Protests Across America; Guest: Made in the USA Entrepreneur and Social Media Influencer Colin Wayne

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the latest news on the left’s abortion activism in the wake of the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. There are protests across the country, but they pale in comparison to what we’ve seen during recent political news cycles. Then, DHS Truth Minister Nina Jankowicz’s insists that it’s actually liberals who are being censored online. She’s a nut and is being granted a lot of power by our government. Also, Elon Musk’s Tesla will reimburse you for your abortion (if you work there). And Alex gives you the latest news on the incoming White House Press Secretary who is married to a CNN anchor, the flagging stock market, Dr. Anthony Fauci whining about misinformation, and Target promoting products for “trans” children. Our guest today is the founder of Redline Steel, Colin Wayne. Colin is not only a veteran, a steel entrepreneur, and an online influencer; he’s also a fitness model. He’s got an amazing success story and a keen understanding of how Made in America business owners are not protected by our government. He has a lot of wisdom to offer that we can all apply to our daily lives.

