Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 137: Pennsylvania’s Closing Arguments; Baby Formula Crisis and Buffalo Blame with Rep. Elise Stefanik

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with some thoughts on his interviews with Kathy Barnette and Dave McCormick featured yesterday. They made their closing arguments on why they should beat each other and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary. The interviews got a lot of coverage throughout the media, which is exciting, of course. Then, Alex reports on an impressive slate of wokeness from the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sports Illustrated, Starbucks, and many more. Tolerance-via-authoritarianism might not be working for the left, but they never will admit it. So, expect a lot of doubling down in the days (and years) to come. Alex then give the latest update on the baby formula crisis and more. Our guest today is Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a rising star in the GOP. She says she’s been warning about the baby formula shortage for months, and yet nothing was done about it. Alex also presses her a bit on what actually should be done to try to stop racist monsters from shooting up grocery stores and whether we can afford another $40 billion for Ukraine. We can’t, but you’ll want to hear her response.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.