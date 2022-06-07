Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 151: January 6 Show Trial Set; Guest: John Nolte on Washington Post Woke Wars

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a preview of Tuesday’s elections and Thursday’s primetime January 6 show trial that the Democrats are putting on with the help of former ABC News president James Goldston. To cover it or not to cover it? That is the question. We decided to cover it. It will probably be embarrassing for the desperate Democrats, and if we’re wrong, we’d love to see it. Then, Alex launches into some discouraging economic and immigration headlines. And, as is the custom, he provides a woke update on the left-wing radicalism sweeping corporate America, particularly the sports world. Also, Biden has given a big gift to China, Hunter Biden is behaving recklessly with guns, and much more in Alex’s opening monologue. Our guest today is Breitbart News’ Senior Writer John Nolte. He discusses the public feud between left-wingers at the Washington Post over whether the paper is woke enough about employees’ naughty tweets and why Johnny Depp might actually be a civil rights icon. He also gives city folks a compelling update on how the Joe Biden presidency is playing in rural America. And finally, we have our caller of the day.

