Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 164: How the Left Blew It on Abortion; Guest: Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the historic Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Alex explains why Democrats really only have themselves to blame. Then he doles out credit for this historic moment to deserving individuals, entities, and ideas, including you. Yes, you deserve credit for this historic moment. Next, Alex lists off the violent incidents around the country; but, to be honest, the weekend abortion protests were actually pretty flat. He explains. And finally, Alex lists the many examples of privileged celebrities who decided to crap on the country that has given them so much simply because the federal government is delegating the decision on whether or not you can terminate a life at any point of any pregnancy to the states. Then he reports a few other crucial headlines.

Our guest today is Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst and international celebrity Ken Klukowski. He breaks down the big news on the Dobbs case, as well as the controversial concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas. Then Ken lays out where we go from here in the national debate over abortion. And finally, he previews what is to come this week as the Supreme Court wraps up their summer season.

