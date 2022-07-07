Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 171: Biden Sends Strategic Oil Reserves to China, Boris Johnson Steps Down; Guest: Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Joe Biden has tapped America’s strategic reserves and sent the oil to China (and a bunch of other places around the world). He should be impeached and, at a minimum, should offer an explanation for this, but he won’t. And we’ll all continue to pay exorbitant amounts at the pump. Host Alex Marlow breaks down the latest economic and political headlines before launching into today’s “Woke Update,” which features NPR using your tax dollars to “queer” our youths (whatever that means). Also, climate crazies blocked the Beltway and did their best to ruin at least one man’s life in the process. That story and more in Alex’s opening. Then, Alex speaks with Dr. Sebastian Gorka about Boris Johnson’s resignation as the United Kingdom’s prime minister. He also gets Gorka’s thoughts on the Biden administration’s latest failings and the rest of President Joey’s agenda, which now apparently includes trying to provide more taxpayer funded abortions for illegal aliens.

