David Sokol, the CEO of Teton Capital, joined Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM with host Matthew Boyle to discuss the motivations behind woke capital and our current economic crisis.

Sokol, who is also the chairman of the board of the Atlas Corporation, pointed to multiple causes of our current economic crisis, which he noted has only been exacerbated by “perhaps the most incompetent presidency, vice presidency and cabinet in the history of our country.”

In addition to his roles in the business world, Sokol is the author of a book titled “America in Perspective: Defending the American Dream for the Next Generation.”

Sokol remarked that shutting down the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic “was clearly misguided” before pointing out that the Biden Administration’s decision to spend $2 trillion was done “with no thought as to why they were doing it.” He continued, saying that in order to fix the crisis “we’ve got to reduce the money supply in the economy.”

Sokol also criticized the left’s approach to energy policy, remarking that they have “taken us from being independent energy wise to being totally subservient to external forces,” which in turn has “created an inflation that is very dangerous, and it has got to get under control or the average American is going to pay an enormous price for these these misjudgments.”

Sokol blasted the Biden administration, saying that “We have an administration that basically is entirely identity politics,” also asking, “who actually is making these decisions?” Sokol continued, “it’s clearly not either president or vice president… I think the American people need to know that.”

Sokol and Boyle went on the discuss the American dream, with Boyle pointing out that “you worked in a supermarket bagging groceries when you were in high school, and now you are one of the world’s leading CEO.” Sokol praised the Founding Fathers, saying “there should be enormous tribute paid to them every day” and noting that the American dream is truly unique in world history.

Boyle asked Sokol “How do we get back on the right track?” pointing to the midterms as a potential opportunity to reign in the Biden Administration. “We have to stop this administration from destroying the economy and from making potentially multi-generation mistakes with energy policy,” Sokol remarked.

He also remarked on the importance of the filibuster, saying that “it is there for a reason … to create consensus on decisions,” even saying that we need the filibuster “in all cases.”

Sokol also commented on the dynamic between government and business, saying that corporate America’s shift to the left may be a faulty attempt to repair that strained relationship. He recounted a story in which he was threatened by a senator who did not want him to testify in opposition to a bill and suggested that corporate leaders may be adopting left-wing beliefs in order to “buy peace” with politicians.

Sokol called it a “huge mistake,” contending that even if you agree with the left now, they will cancel you as soon as you disagree.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com