Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 192: FBI Raids Trump’s Home, Guest: John Solomon on Unprecedented Deep State Action

Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow opens the show with the biggest story of the day, maybe of the year — Joe Biden struggling for minutes on end to put on his jacket yesterday. And his glasses clumsily slid off his mask and fell off his head onto the ground. Just kidding. We discuss the FBI/DOJ doing something unprecedented, raiding a former President’s home. That President being the Bad Orange Man himself, Donald Trump. But what crime did he supposedly commit? Maybe he took something from the White House he shouldn’t have. But what could that have been? Maybe he destroyed a document. What was it and when did they know it? Or maybe he had simply committed the worst crime a person can commit in our modern times: being Donald Trump. We break down everything we know before we get into a few more headlines. Our guest today is John Solomon of “Just the News.” He is a true newsman and also a colleague on SXM Patriot 125. He always has a lot of facts at the tip of his brain and historical knowledge to supplement the information.

