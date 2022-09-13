Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 216: Democrats Abandon Democracy, Guest: Wyoming’s Harriet Hageman

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with Los Angeles Magazine’s review of the film My Son Hunter, which is available to stream and download at MySonHunter.com. In turns out that L.A. Magazine didn’t actually view the film before reviewing it! Then, a Democrat politician in Nevada will continue to get his salary while he stands trial for allegedly assassinating a journalist. Another top Democrat refuses to debate the Republican nominee in Arizona who is beating her in the governor’s race. So, whatever happened to all that talk about democracy being under attack? Also, Republicans have officially turned on woke big business. All of that and much more in Alex’s opening monologue. Our guest today is Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district. She shellacked Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primary by nearly 40 points and is now poised to become the Cowboy State’s next congresswoman. She tells us why she won by such a wide margin, why she thinks the January 6 committee should be disbanded, and which bureaucratic agencies she would eliminate if she could.

