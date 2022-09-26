Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 225: Italy’s Right Turn with Breitbart’s Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a discussion of Giorgia Meloni, who will become Italy’s first female Prime Minister. She doesn’t like illegal immigration, she doesn’t like the globalists, she doesn’t like high taxes, she doesn’t like draconian COVID lockdowns. But she does like big families. What’s not to love? Everything apparently—if you’re in the political or media establishment. She’s branded “far right” and is being compared to Benito Mussolini. Alex gets into this at the top of the show and then in more detail with our guest, Breitbart’s Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams. Alex also discusses the Republicans beginning to roll out their 2023 agenda. Also in the monologue, Hillary Clinton compared normal Americans to Nazis; Stacy Abrams claims fetal heartbeats are fake news, which is demonic; and Kamala Harris is attacking crisis pregnancy centers, which will contribute to the climate of violence we’re already in.

