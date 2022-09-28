Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 227: WHODUNIT? Nord Stream ‘Leak’ Mystery; Guest Joe Concha on Biden’s Horrific Presidency

Host Alex Marlow begins the show with an update on hurricane Ian, which is looking very, very bad. This has not stopped Democrats—one with presidential ambitions in particular—from politicizing a storm that will almost certainly devastate lives. Then, Alex dives into all the mysteries surrounding the “leak” (let’s be honest, it seems like explosions) at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Who is behind this? Why did it happen? What does it mean? We explore all the possibilities. Next, Alex has some crucial election updates, more evidence that inflation is changing the lives of many Americans, shocking inner city crime details, and a major move by the CDC with regards to COVID-19. Our guest today is Joe Concha of Fox News and The Hill. He has a book out on Joe Biden with a right-of-center audience in mind titled Come On, Man!: The Truth About Joe Biden’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Presidency.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.