Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 234: Kanye Speaks the Truth! Guest: Abby Johnson on DOJ Targeting Pro-Life Activists

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s episode with Kanye West’s wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson. The Grammy-winning fashion billionaire broke the internet by telling Carlson that he’s staunchly pro-life, that it’s a scandal that more black babies are aborted than born in New York City, that the media has a godless agenda, and that Donald Trump was a great president. Also in Jerome’s monologue: Hunter Biden could see significant jail time, there are more signs of a potential red wave in November’s midterm elections, and record turnout in Georgia has Stacey Abrams looking more desperate than ever in her second race to become governor of the Peach State. Our guest today is Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood clinic director turned pro-life activist and current CEO of And Then There Were None Ministry. She discusses Planned Parenthood’s mobile abortion clinics and President Biden weaponizing the Department of Justice to target pro-life Americans.

