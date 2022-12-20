Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 282: Jan. 6 Committee Referrals, Title 42 Remains for Now, Guest: Emma-Jo Morris on FBI’s Involvement in Hunter Biden Laptop Censorship

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with election denier Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announcing that the January 6th Committee would refer former President Trump for criminal investigation by the Department of Justice on four charges. Then, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts halted a lower court’s decision to end Title 42, allowing the policy to remain in effect while litigation is pending in federal court. Also in the opening, Twitter’s top ranks were filled with ex-FBI officials. Many of these employees were swept away by Elon Musk’s massive layoffs, but some former feds may still be on the payroll. Our guest today is Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris, who was one of the journalists behind the New York Post’s groundbreaking reporting on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” She is now disgusted by the Twitter Files’ revelations about the FBI’s role in censoring those stories during the 2020 election.

