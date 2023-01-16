Breitbart News Daily Podcast Special with Guest Andy Ngo, Tyler Bowyer, Drew Hernandez

Today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast is the first of a three-part special in which host Alex Marlow shares the interviews he conducted at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Today’s special features interviews with Andy Ngo, a journalist who has distinguished himself for his coverage of violent left-wing protests; Tyler Bowyer, who runs TPUSA’s political arm Turning Point Action and is deeply knowledgeable about Arizona politics; and Drew Hernandez, a journalist who is best known for his coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse case and his testimony at Rittenhouse’s trial.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a "Director's Cut" of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow

