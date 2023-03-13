Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 309: Contagion Watch as Banks Implodes; Sean Spicer on Saving the Children

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). It was a direct result of the Bidenflation and perhaps an indirect result of wokeness. Other banks will go under as well. Some type of backstop or bailout is inevitable, which is unpalatable to populists. It’s scary stuff, and it’s just getting started. Also in the news, last night’s Oscars went pretty much as you would expect: an unfunny, smug show with a left-wing agenda where artsy movies with limited broad appeal won the big awards. Tom Cruise and James Cameron—who both had films that were nominated—didn’t even bother showing up and for good reason. Also in Alex’s opening monologue: world freedom is in steep decline, and there is a run on the border in Arizona and El Paso as we move into illegal migration season. Alex has all the details and more.

Our guest today is Sean Spicer, the former Trump White House Press Secretary, current Newsmax host, and the author of the new children’s book from Brave called The Parrots Go Bananas. His book was pre-canceled by Amazon; but now it’s back, perhaps thanks to Breitbart.

